Football
AFC Cup 2022: Kuala Lumpur City defeats ATKMB 3-0 - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the inter zonal semi finals of AFC Cup between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kuala Lumpur City.
ATK Mohun Bagan suffers a shock defeat against Kuala Lumpur City at Kolkata. Despite dominating the majority of the game, ATK was totally outplayed by the spirited Malaysian side.
The missed chances by the team will be rued by ATKMB as they were pathetic in front of the goal.
Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS here:
Live Updates
- 7 Sep 2022 3:37 PM GMT
Thank You for joining our live coverage.
The Mariners have themselves to blame as they go out against a spirited Kuala Lumpur City FC.
