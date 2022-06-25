ATK Mohun Bagan sign Paul Pogba's brother on 2-year deal

In a transfer swoop of sorts, ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Paul Pogba's elder brother Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal.

The ISL side are yet to make an announcement, but French Ligue 2 side Sochaux-Montbeliard revealed the development on social media late on Friday night.

🚨🦁 Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat.👋 Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) June 24, 2022

A statement from the club said, "Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbeliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and was transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship."

"Florentin Pogba arrived at the Club in the summer of 2020. He played for two seasons with the Sochaux jersey, playing 62 Ligue 2 BKT matches. The FCSM wishes the best to its now former central defender who will turn 32 in a few weeks," the statement concluded.

The 31-year-old Florentin Pogba plays as a centre back and has been playing for the Ligue 2 side for the last two seasons. Before this, he spent six years with Ligue 1 side St. Etienne and also spent a season at MLS side Atlanta United.

Unlike his illustrious brother who left Manchester United for a move to Juventus recently, Florentin represents Guinea internationally, having made 30 appearances for the African nation.

Not long ago, Italy's largest sports newspaper made a blunder by confusing Paul Pogba with his brother Florentin.

As it appears now, the elder Pogba is indeed bound for a move too, but to India instead of Italy.

