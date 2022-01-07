ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Odisha FC in the 53rd match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners are currently sitting at the fourth position with fifteen points from nine games while the Kalinga Warriors are at seventh position with thirteen points from nine games.



Head to Head Record

Matches Played - 2





ATK Mohun Bagan FC - 2

Odisha FC – 0

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have scored a total of 20 goals and conceded 18. On the other hand, Odisha FC have scored 18 goals and conceded 22.

Top Scorers

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco (5 Goals each)

Odisha FC - Aridai Suarez and Javier Hernandez (4 Goals each)

Recent Form

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - D W W D D

Odisha FC - W L D L L

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.



Unavailability

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Hugo Boumous (Suspended), Sandesh Jhingan (Ineligible), Carl McHugh (Doubtful)

Odisha FC - None

Expected Line-ups

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh (GK), Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.



Odisha FC – Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez.



The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kamaljit Singh (GK) (8.5); Asutosh Mehta (8.5), Tiri (8.5), Hector Rodas (8.5); Manvir Singh (9.5), Nanda Sekar (8.5), Joni Kauko (8.5), Javi Hernandez (VC) (10); Liston Colaco (9), Aridai Cabrera (9), Roy Krishna (C) (10.5).