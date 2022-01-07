Football
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan will host Odisha FC in the 53rd match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Mariners are currently sitting at the fourth position with fifteen points from nine games while the Kalinga Warriors are at seventh position with thirteen points from nine games.
Odisha FC - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.
Expected Line-ups
ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh (GK), Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.
Odisha FC – Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez.
Matchday: Saturday (January 8th)
Match time: 7.30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV
Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app