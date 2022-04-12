ATK Mohun Bagan set to face Abahani Limited Dhaka in AFC Cup play-off stage

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to face Bangladesh's Abahani Limited Dhaka in the AFC Cup Playoff Stage (South) for a place in the main phase of the competition. The Kolkata club are currently leading against Sri Lanka's Blue Star FC in their Preliminary Stage Round 2 (South) qualifier.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a press release that the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) have confirmed Club Valencia's withdrawal from participating in the AFC Cup 2022.

Therefore, in accordance with the AFC Cup 2022 Competition Regulations, the Preliminary Stage Round 2 (South) tie against Abahani Limited Dhaka from Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place on April 12, 2022, has been cancelled.

Consequently, Abahani Limited Dhaka have advanced into the AFC Cup Playoff Stage (South) and will face the winners of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan from India and Sri Lanka's Blue Star SC on April 19, 2022, for the final place in Group D.

The AFC Cup 2022 Group D, which comprises India's Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh and Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives is scheduled to take place in Kolkata, India, from May 18 to 24, 2022.

