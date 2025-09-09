ISL transfers: East Bengal FC sign India International Jay Gupta

Emami East Bengal FC on Tuesday announced the signing of India international defender Jay Gupta from FC Goa on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old, who was a key figure in Goa’s Kalinga Super Cup triumph and successive Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final appearances, will wear the No. 27 jersey.

A versatile left-back who can also slot in as a left centre-back, Gupta has been recognised for his tactical awareness, physicality, and contributions at both ends of the pitch.

“Jay is a young and dynamic defender with immense potential and proven quality at both club and international levels. His arrival adds the versatility that we’ve been seeking in our first team’s backline,” said Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at Emami East Bengal.

Born in Pune, Gupta developed through the youth ranks of the erstwhile FC Pune City before stints in Portugal with GDS Cascais and Estoril Praia B, and in Spain with Ebre Escola Esportiva. Returning to India in 2023, he established himself at FC Goa, making 52 appearances across competitions. In 42 ISL matches, he registered 2 goals, 3 assists, 10 clean sheets, 23 interceptions, 51 successful tackles, 200 duels, and 49 clearances, also earning the ISL Emerging Player of the Month award in October 2023.

East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon welcomed the move, calling Gupta “a talented left-footed full-back” who combines defensive solidity with attacking intent.

Expressing his excitement, Gupta said: “I am honoured to join a massive institution like East Bengal. I made my national team debut in Kolkata last year, so it’s special to now represent this club. I can’t wait to make my debut, play derbies, and bring joy to East Bengal supporters.”