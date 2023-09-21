Football
Asian Games LIVE: India 0-0 Bangladesh in second half- Scores, Updates, Blog
India 0 - 0 against Bangladesh in the group stage game of Asian Games at HT. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Indian men's football team will take on Bangladesh in the second group stage game today.
India will need to win today and against Myanmar inorder to progress to the next round. Get all the LIVE action on Sony LIV and Sony Sports 5.
A closely contested first half but the scoreboard shows 0 - 0.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 9:08 AM GMT
45' The game resumes!
The second half begins, and now India will be attacking from left to right. The question remains whether India can find a way to breach the fortress of Bangladesh's goalkeeper, Mitul Marma.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:52 AM GMT
Half Time!
At halftime, it's still a goalless draw between India and Bangladesh. It's been an intense and closely contested match so far.
India 0 - 0 Bangladesh
- 21 Sep 2023 8:51 AM GMT
45' Mitul Marma please open the door!
With players like Bryce, Amarjit, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, and Rahul KP involved, the attack seems potent. However, Bangladesh's goalkeeper, Mitul Marma, impressively makes a triple save to deny India.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:46 AM GMT
42' Freekick for India!
A promising free-kick opportunity for India as Bryce Miranda is fouled just outside the box. Rohit Danu steps up to take it. He delivers a good ball into the box, but the goalkeeper manages to collect it before Sandesh Jhingan can connect with a header.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:44 AM GMT
39' Corner for India!
A corner opportunity for India! Bryce Miranda takes the corner, and there are shouts for a handball as Sana tries to head it towards the net. However, the referee decides against awarding a penalty.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:25 AM GMT
21' India keeping possession!
Maintaining possession can be an effective strategy to control the game and relieve pressure. It's good to hear that India is focused on keeping possession. This approach can help dictate the tempo and limit Bangladesh's opportunities.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:24 AM GMT
18' What a chance!
A promising move from India as Rahul KP and Abdul Rabeeh work together on the right flank. Ayush Chhetri then sets up Sunil Chhetri inside the box, but Bangladesh's defense manages to clear the danger just in time. The Indian team is showing some attacking intent.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:19 AM GMT
15' Bangladesh pressing high!
It sounds like Bangladesh is putting on a high press and creating some pressure. However, India's defense holds strong and manages to avert the danger.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:16 AM GMT
11' Chance!
Abdul Rabeeh makes a move down the right flank and links up with Sunil Chhetri inside the box. Chhetri opts for a cross instead of a shot.
- 21 Sep 2023 8:12 AM GMT
8' Corner for the Indian team.
That could have been a goal but Sunil Chhetri missed the touch but he has won a corner for the Indian team.