Asian Cup Qualifiers: India ready to take on 171st-ranked Cambodia — Preview, Predicted XI, When and where to watch

Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to take on 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals from 188 games), Lionel Messi (86 from 162 games) have been on a scoring spree and no wonder at his level, the Indian talisman would like to ride the roughshod over Cambodia, Afghanistan (150th) and Hong Kong (147th).

With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years' in International football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career. "I want to qualify. If I'm not there, my country will be there. So either I'll be having a beer and watching Udanta sprint, or you having a beer and I'll be sprinting there. But we want to be there," Chhetri made his intention clear ahead of his 126th International appearance.

This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification.

The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers. In between they endured a shameful 1-2 defeat against Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan, won 2-1 against I-League All-Stars and were held to a 1-1 draw against Bengal, the Santosh Trophy runners-up of the season. It's more than seven months since they won a match at the international level -- a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021.

The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute). Up against an 'unknown entity' in Cambodia, Chhetri conceded that half the battle will be lost if they don't do well against the minnows. "We are playing them first. If we don't do well against Cambodia, you have lost half your battle," he pointed out. "

As of now, we are just thinking about Cambodia, watching as many videos as possible of them. Once we are done (with them), then we think about Afghanistan. No doubt, Afghanistan are also strong." Compared to Indian build-up, the 'Angkor Warriors', who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly. With their Japanese tactician duo of Ryu Hirose and Keisuke Honda at their helm of coaching affairs, the Cambodians will look to surprise the home-backed Indians.

From an Indian point of view, the biggest setback for Stimac in the recent past has been the injury to striker Rahim Ali, who started forming a strong attacking force with the livewire Chhetri. Just when he started to fill in the vacuum created by Jeje Lalpekhula, Ali is forced out with a muscle injury as Stimac is forced to look for an alternate combination with little success. Fresh from his hat-trick in the AFC Cup, in-form Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Udanta Singh can give some options but it's difficult to match Ali's ball control and precise passing.

It remains to be seen how Chhetri approaches this problem as they look to make it to the continental championship for the fifth time. As for the defence, Sandesh Jhingan's match fitness would be under scanner as he along with Subhasish Bose will form the backbone of the team that has in the recent past drawn some criticism for conceding late goals. Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support.

Overnight the response has multiplied after Chhetri expressed shock and dismay that Kolkata generated a cold response for India's matches as estimated by the AIFF. Estimating a low "response of no more than 5,000", the AIFF decided to distribute all tickets "complimentary" which would mean that they would not have to shell out hefty hosting fees (to the tune of Rs 16 lakh per match). "Let the three teams that are going to play against us, play against us plus you, because that will be a massive difference," Chhetri once again urged the fans in a post in social media, as the match is all set for an overwhelming response. Eleven slots -- six group toppers and five best runners-up -- are up for grabs for the 24-team Asian Cup Finals. Afghanistan will kick off the group D Asian Cup against Hong Kong in a 4.30 pm match followed by India's at 8.30pm.

Predicted XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.



Indian team head coach Igor Stimac refused to read much into their higher ranking on the eve of the Asian Cup Qualifiers, saying it doesn't matter in present day football. Eyeing a second straight Asian Cup qualification and fifth overall, 106th ranked India start as favourites and rank way higher than their three group D opponents in Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. "I respect every opposition. I don't look at rankings. Cambodia didn't come here to participate, they came with the same desire to win the game," Stimac said on the eve of their group opener.

"When India were down 180 in rankings, we went to win the games and not lose them. I would also have more respect for each opponent. I'd never say we can win against anyone easily. That would be disrespectful. We need to be ready, hungry and fully motivated for these games."

"There's no easy game anymore. That was some 50 years ago. From 100 positions until 180-200, there is a very small margin and difference in quality," he added. The Croat, whose contract has been extended till the end of the Asian Cup Qualifiers, faces a big test as he outlined his strategy to press for an early goal. "I'd say that we have prepared for any case scenario, but we intend to press for the first minute of the game and put Cambodia under high pressure. "We need to prove that we are favourites and we need to control as well as be ready to handle the counter-attacks. I'd say we are ready for that."

Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri is thrilled at the prospect of qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup in front of the fans at the Salt Lake Stadium here, which he described as the best in India. "It will be massive, otherwise why do teams enjoy having the home advantage? And what better place to have it than Kolkata. Wherever we have played, even in Gujarat (Intercontinental Cup) last time we had tremendous support despite us not usually playing there," Chhetri said.



India have featured in four Asian Cup tournament finals, finishing runners-up in 1964. In the latest edition in 2019, India bowed out in the group stage but had impressed in a dominating 4-1 win against Thailand in their opening match. Chhetri believes qualifying for Asia's showpiece football event should be a non-negotiable benchmark.

"It is paramount. That is the bare minimum we should do, for two reasons -- one we get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in Asia, and two, because we can. We have shown enough in the past that this is something we should aim for on a regular basis and achieve. For a team like India, which genuinely and desperately wants to improve, playing in the Asian Cup is a bare minimum. I don't want to put pressure on players but I am saying it in a genuine manner, as a fan, I will always want to see India playing at the Asian Cup," said the 37-year-old.





Indian National team defender Sandesh Jhingan believes India needs to be a regular in Asia's showpiece football tournament, to achieve the 'ultimate dream' of playing in the FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on the eve of India's first match of their Group D third-round qualifier against Cambodia in Kolkata on Wednesday, Jhingan said, "Everyone wants to be at the World Cup, everyone football fan and player. To reach that level, we need to be regulars in the Asian Cup. I am not saying it is easy but it should mean without a doubt that India is always the Asian Cup. That is the first stepping stone to going toward the ultimate dream." When to watch the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between India and Cambodia?

