ISL Transfers: Ashique Kuruniyan returns to Bengaluru FC on long-term deal

India international Ashique Kuruniyan has rejoined Bengaluru FC on a long-term contract, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 28-year-old winger from Kerala returns to the Blues after a three-year spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

During his time with the Kolkata-based club, Kuruniyan played 49 matches, contributing one goal and three assists, although injuries limited his availability at times. His tenure with Mohun Bagan was marked by notable team success, including two ISL Cup triumphs and one ISL Winner’s Shield.

Kuruniyan first signed for Bengaluru FC in 2019 and spent three seasons with the club before moving to Mohun Bagan in 2022. In his initial stint with the Blues, he appeared in 44 matches, scoring twice and providing one assist. Known for his speed and versatility on the wing, Kuruniyan is expected to bolster Bengaluru FC’s attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.

The move marks a reunion for Kuruniyan with the Bengaluru side, where he previously developed under the club’s coaching setup and gained prominence in the Indian Super League. His return adds experience and depth to a squad that has consistently competed at the top tier of Indian football.

Bengaluru FC fans will be hoping that Kuruniyan can replicate his early impact at the club and remain injury-free to make a sustained contribution this time around.