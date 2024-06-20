Ashalata Devi, Pyari Xaxa among probables for Blue Tigresses' Kolkata camp

The Indian senior women's team Head Coach Langam Chaoba Devi, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, named 29 players for the National Camp beginning June 26 at the National Centre for Excellence in Kolkata.

The Indian senior women's team will play two friendly matches against hosts Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12, 2024, during the FIFA Women's International Window. India are currently 67th in the FIFA Rankings, while Myanmar are 54th.

The Blue Tigresses were last seen in action during the tour of Uzbekistan for the two friendly matches against the hosts on May 31 and June 4.

1.Elangbam Panthoi Chanu

2.Devi Devarajan

3.Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem

4.Mousumi Murmu

5.Rimpa Haldar



— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 20, 2024

The 29-member list of probables for the Indian senior women's team's Kolkata camp:



Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Devi Devarajan.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Aruna Bag.

Midfielders: Naorem Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Neha, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Mousumi Murmu.

Forwards: Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

Fixtures: Myanmar vs India: July 9 (Yangon); Myanmar vs India: July 12 (Yangon).