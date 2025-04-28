Football: Arunachal Pradesh to host SAFF U19 Men's C'ships

Arunachal Pradesh is all set to host the 2025 SAFF U19 Men's Championships from 9 May to 18 May next month.

A total of six teams will compete in the competition, including hosts India.

The others to compete include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will not be in action in the event.

The 2025 SAFF U19 Men's Championships will be the eighth edition of the tournament.

Hosts India have won the tournament three times and will be eager to get their hands on the trophy for the fourth time. They will be hoping to retain the title after having lost to Bangladesh, who eventually won their first title, in the semi-finals last year.

India have been drawn in Group B along with Nepal and Sri Lanka.

They will start their campaign on May 9 against Sri Lanka before facing off against Nepal of May 13.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals.