Arsene Wenger to play crucial role in AIFF's 'Strategic Roadmap'

Former Arsenal manager and world governing body FIFA's current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football's grassroots programmes and talent development. During the World Cup in Doha, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding youth development projects in India.

"We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come," Chaubey said after unveiling its 'Vision 2047' roadmap.

🚨 | Arsène Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development confirms he's set to visit India :



"I must come, I have never been there, AIFF president met me recently; I have said I would love to help India develop. Not this year, maybe in early 2023." [via @DhimanHT,HT] pic.twitter.com/zhDXhS2ew6 — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) December 5, 2022

At a conference during the World Cup, the former coach was quizzed about his view of Indian Football. ""I must come to India because I have never been there," he had told Hindustan Times.

"Your president met me recently and I have said I would love to help India develop football," Wenger added, as per the HT report.