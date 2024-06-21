India needs a coach who isn't influenced by a single player: Arindam Bhattacharya

For India international goalkeeper, Arindam Bhattacharya, has urged All India Football Federation (AIFF) to pick the right candidate as the head coach for Indian football team.

The former ATK Mohun Bagan keeper is currently a part of the I-League side, Inter Kashi FC's goalkeeping setup, and has seen a lot of success with them during his time.

He came out on his social media platform and appreciated the effort taken by AIFF to appoint a new coach for the team and acknowledged their decision to sack the current head coach.

'A need of the hour'

"As a player who has played for more than 2 decades and under various exceptional coaches, i m very happy to see finally things moving in the right direction. The sacking of a current head coach was not a statement but a need for the hour," said Arindam.

'Need someone who knows Indian Football'



He also emphasized a need to appoint a coach who knows and understands the Indian football system and a person that has given a good result with their clubs in past.

"In my humble personal opinion it should be someone who knows and understand Indian football, someone who has got fantastic results time and again at club level," he said.

Arindam named Antonio Lopez Habaz, Sergio Lobera and Manolo Marquez while stating that top Indian Super League (ISL) coaches could be the best choice for the Indian national team.

Each of these individuals have in fact tasted good success with their respective clubs and have also worked with the core bunch of the current national team setup.

Interestingly, the former international called for a 'strong personality' to coach the squad, and an individual 'who isn't influenced by a single player or his past achievements alone.'

Clearly, the statement appears to point fingers at Stimac's close association with Sunil Chhetri.

The plea, bearing the footnote #FightForIndianFootball appears to mirror the sentiments of thousands of Indian fans that now clamor for drastic changes in the Indian football set up in keeping with the recent World Cup Qualification debacle.

Only time will tell if transformation in the form of a new coach will indeed occur.