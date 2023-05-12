Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to visit Kolkata

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be in Kolkata for two days in late June or early July on a promotional visit, the man behind the initiative said on Friday.

Satadru Dutta, who was instrumental in bringing the late Pele and Diego Maradona to Kolkata, told PTI from London that the deal for the visit was struck on Friday.

"Tentative dates for the visit are June 20-21 or July 1-3. Everything has been signed and we will decide the exact dates in a day or two. Tomorrow, we will do a small photo shoot," Dutta, a sports promoter and business consultant based in Kolkata, said.

"I am delighted that after much effort Martinez will visit Kolkata end of June. With all Argentina fans eagerly waiting, this will be something special for the City of Joy."

Martinez played a major role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Doha under Lionel Messi's captaincy. He saved two penalty shots against Netherlands in an ill-tempered quarterfinal match and did the same against France in the summit clash.

He also courted controversy with the manner of his celebration after lifting the trophy and the way he taunted France star Kylan Mbappe, with many criticising him for his "unsportsmanlike behaviour".

The 30-year-old Martinez, who currently plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, was named the best goalkeeper of the World Cup. He was also named for the same honour in 2021 Copa America, which Argentina won under Messi.