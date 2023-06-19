Football
Argentina vs Indonesia LIVE: ARG 2-0 INA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates
Argentina vs Indonesia, FIFA Friendly: Leandro Paredes made it 1-0 in the 38th minute, Christian Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute.
Argentina vs Indonesia: The Argentina football team is leading Indonesia by 1-0 in their FIFA friendly in Jakarta on Monday. The FIFA World Cup champions are on a tour of Asia.
Lionel Messi, who scored a 2nd minute goal against Australia in the last match, has been named on the bench in today's match. It was a piledriver from Leandro Paredes which gave the world champions a 1-0 lead at half-time. Christian Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a headed goal from a corner.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2023 1:48 PM GMT
55' - Romero makes it 2-0 for Argentina
Martinez called into action again. Now needed to jump and tip over a header for a corner. Indonesia look likelier to score by the minute.
But at the other end, there's a towering header from Romero off a Lo Celso corner to make it 2-0.
The Argentine fans in the stands are up on their feet. The Indonesian fans also have resigned smiles on their faces, as if they knew this was always coming.
- 19 Jun 2023 1:44 PM GMT
50' - Rare Indonesian attacks get crowd roaring
The second half begins with an attacking foray by Romero of all people - one of the few first-team names on the sheet today.
Exequiel Palacios then tries a long ranger like his midfield mate Paredes, but the shot is blocked. The crowd gets into it again as Indonesia make an attacking run down the left flank and win a corner in the 49th minute.
- 19 Jun 2023 1:22 PM GMT
Half Time: Argentina 1-0 Indonesia
Indonesia get a great chance in the last minute of added time. Emiliano Martinez required to make a diving save to keep it at 1-0. That was the last attack of the half.
- 19 Jun 2023 1:18 PM GMT
4 minutes added time
Alvarez bangs a shot onto the side netting as half-time approaches.
A problem for Argentina overall has been how they have been easy to scatter. It's almost like they are being caught playing Indonesia's game from time to time. The hosts could even score on one of these occasions. If Messi had been in the middle, would Argentina have looked similarly disorganised? It's only a freak of a goal from Paredes which separates the two teams.
- 19 Jun 2023 1:11 PM GMT
37' - Leandro Paredes scores a stunner!
Now Indonesia show some sparks. They win a corner, which is stoutly defended by the Argentine backline. Then a dribbling run down the left flank gets the crowd roaring, but there is a pass to the bench to end it.
Hold on! We've just had a screamer! Leandro Paredes! Booming shot! From at least 35 yeards out! Keeper gets a touch, but it still bangs into the top corner.
ARG 1-0 INA
- 19 Jun 2023 1:03 PM GMT
30' - Argentina denied again
Buonanotte and Alvarez now denied by the Indonesian miracle! Flailing saves, last ditch tackles, strange magnetic forces diverting the ball from goal - who knows!
- 19 Jun 2023 12:59 PM GMT
26' - Indonesia want penalty, not given
Somehow, the goal is not yet there! Argentina are banging on the doors, but Indonesia's home crowd seem to have managed to put up an invisible wall in goal with their chants. Lo Celso and Alvarez with some brilliant chances. Medina then gets a super shot on goal which is blocked.
In the 25th minute, Indonesia attack! Martinez finally wakes up from his slumber. But the Indonesian forward goes down under Romero's attention. Penalty shouts, to no avail.
- 19 Jun 2023 12:50 PM GMT
17' - Lo Celso tests keeper
A brilliant one-two between Alvarez and Lo Celso splits open the Indonesian defence, but there's a last tackle which puts the ball behind for a corner.
A few minutes later, Lo Celso is at it again, brings out a diving save from the Indonesian keeper with a low driven shot. Still 0-0.
- 19 Jun 2023 12:43 PM GMT
11' - Argentina look for opener
No way to goal for either team. Argentina dominating.
- 19 Jun 2023 12:35 PM GMT
1' - Indonesia unable to get out of their half
Argentina, attacking from left, to right, kick off the match. Indonesia still havent been able to get out of their own half.