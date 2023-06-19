Argentina vs Indonesia LIVE: ARG 2-0 INA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates

Argentina vs Indonesia: The Argentina football team is leading Indonesia by 1-0 in their FIFA friendly in Jakarta on Monday. The FIFA World Cup champions are on a tour of Asia.

Lionel Messi, who scored a 2nd minute goal against Australia in the last match, has been named on the bench in today's match. It was a piledriver from Leandro Paredes which gave the world champions a 1-0 lead at half-time. Christian Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a headed goal from a corner.

