Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Argentina vs Indonesia LIVE: ARG 2-0 INA in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates

Argentina vs Indonesia, FIFA Friendly: Leandro Paredes made it 1-0 in the 38th minute, Christian Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute.

Lionel Messi Argentina Football
X

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after a goal against Croatia in semifinal (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Jun 2023 1:52 PM GMT

Argentina vs Indonesia: The Argentina football team is leading Indonesia by 1-0 in their FIFA friendly in Jakarta on Monday. The FIFA World Cup champions are on a tour of Asia.

Lionel Messi, who scored a 2nd minute goal against Australia in the last match, has been named on the bench in today's match. It was a piledriver from Leandro Paredes which gave the world champions a 1-0 lead at half-time. Christian Romero doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a headed goal from a corner.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-06-19 11:58:31
>Load More
Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X