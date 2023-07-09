Anwar Ali joins Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant made another big move in the ISL tranfer market with the announcement of defender Anwar Ali joining the team ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Kolkata-based club released a statement on Sunday announcing the centre back's arrival, without disclosing details of the deal.

"Winner of the recent SAFF Championships, Anwar Ali's arrival will further strengthen the defence of Juan Ferrando's side. Besides making himself an instrumental part of the senior Indian national team, Anwar also scored a historic goal against Argentina for India U20. This move is to facilitate Anwar's long-standing dream of playing in Kolkata," the club release stated.

Anwar played the 2022–23 domestic season for FC Goa on loan from Delhi FC.

"There are three reasons for my move to Mohun Bagan SG. Firstly, I want to play in the Kolkata derby and pay homage to the fans' adulation. Secondly, I want to win the ISL title for the first time in my career, the squad that is being built at Mohun Bagan inspires confidence. Thirdly, playing for the best club in the country will also allow me to play in international club competitions," Anwar said.

The 22-year-old from Punjab was part of the national team's recent impressive run, when they were unbeaten in 11 consecutive games at home to win three tournaments in four months: the Tri-Nation series in March, the Inter-Continental Cup in June, and the SAFF Championship in July. Along with Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar has formed an undroppable centre back duo for India.