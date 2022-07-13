Anurag Thakur assures full support for the successful conduct of FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

The Government will go out of its way to provide all the required support in its bid to make the upcoming FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup success, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The assurance was given by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to visiting FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza who met him here on Wednesday.

AIFF's acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar was also present in the meeting. The 16-team FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai from October 11-30. "It was a very fruitful visit, and Shri Anurag assured us that the Government of India will go out of the way to provide all required support for the tournament to be an overwhelming success," Dhar said in an AIFF release.

"We intend to carry forward together the legacy of the FIFA U17 World Cup held in 2017, and we are immensely grateful to the Government of India and FIFA for their support and guidance." Yarza is currently on an inspection visit to assess the preparations for the prestigious age-group tournament.



The delegation also briefed Thakur about FIFA's new initiative 'Football for Schools,' a programme where football meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun sessions. According to the release, Thakur proposed to simultaneously incorporate the E-Pathshala concept into it -- an athlete coaching and education programme conceptualised by the Sports Authority of India along with the AIFF to take football to the masses on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.

The Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Meanwhile, the launch of tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India will kick off on August 5. Thakur has been invited to be the chief guest on the occasion. The day will also see football legends of the country play an exhibition match.