Anirudh Thapa to lead Chennayin FC in Durand Cup

Star midfielder Anirudh Thapa will lead two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the 131st edition of Asia's oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup, which began here on Tuesday.

Besides Thapa, India internationals Narayan Das, Rahim Ali and Edwin Vanspaul are the highlights of CFC's squad. CFC will kick-off its campaign against Army Red FT on Saturday in a Group C match.

Defenders Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, midfielders Julius Düker, Rafael Crivellaro, and forwards Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari complete the foreign line-up for CFC.



New recruits Vincy Barretto, Ajith Kumar and Jiteshwor Singh will also be eager to showcase their skills, while youth players Senthamizh, Md Aqib and Chris White will get their first taste of the senior-team.

Mohammed Rafique, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Sourav Das and Lijo Francis are all injured and will miss the tournament.

CFC's group also has Hyderabad FC, TRAU FC and NEROCA with all first-round games to be played in Imphal, Manipur on August 26, September 1 and 5, respectively.