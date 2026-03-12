Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Amelia Valverde's contract might be extended despite AFC Women's Asian Cup exit

Amelia Valverde was appointed as the Indian women's football head coach ahead of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Amelia Valverde
X

Who is Amelia Valverde, the new head coach of the Indian women’s football team? (photo credit: MBP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 12 March 2026 4:54 PM IST

The All India Football Federation might extended the contract of head coach Amelia Valverde despite India's group stage exit at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, The Bridge has learnt.

Valverde was appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's team just ahead of the continental competition in a short-term contract, which ends later this month.

Under the Costa Rican's guidance, The Blue Tigresses showed willingness to fight but lost all three matches to crash out in the group stage from the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

While the AIFF is impressed with the 39-year-old Valverde's work, a final decision on the contract extension will only be taken after she files her final report of the continental showpiece.

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup marked India's first appearance in the tournament in two decades. They had qualified on merit with Crispin Chhetri as the head coach in the qualifiers.

Chhetri was later demoted to the position of an assistant coach after Valverde's appointment earlier this year.


FootballIndian FootballAFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026Indian SportsAIFFWomen's Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X