Who is Ryan Williams, the winger who left Australia behind to wear the Blue Tigers’ jersey?

Indian football is set to welcome a unique new addition, as Ryan Williams, who currently plays for Bengaluru FC, has officially switched his nationality from Australia to India.

The 32-year-old winger, who recently received an Indian passport, is now awaiting final clearance from the Australian authorities before he can represent India in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Bangladesh.

National team coach Khalid Jamil has already called him up to the preparatory camp, marking what could be one of the most interesting debut stories in recent Indian football history.

How Ryan Williams is connected to India

Williams’ decision to don Indian colours is rooted in family and heritage.

His mother was born in Mumbai, into a Mumbai-based Anglo-Indian family, before later moving to Australia, while his father hails from Kent, England.

Football also runs deep in the Williams household. Ryan’s twin brother, Aryn Williams, had a brief spell in Indian football himself, representing NEROCA FC in the I-League during the 2019–20 season.

Ryan’s decision to take Indian citizenship, therefore, feels like a full-circle moment for a family that has long straddled continents and cultures.

From English Football to FIFA World Cup

Born in Perth, Ryan began his professional journey in England, joining Portsmouth Academy in 2011.

That same year, he made his senior debut for the club in the EFL Championship, impressing enough to earn a move to Fulham in January 2012, a significant step up early in his career.

His continuous rise in youth football also gave him his first national cap for Australia in the 2012 AFC U19 Championship group stage match against Qatar.

The Australian selectors, impressed by his performance, called him up for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he featured in all three group matches.

Although the team didn't progress through to the knockout stage but he proved his mettle by providing a crucial assist in the game against hosts Turkey.

Ryan also made a senior international appearance for Australia in 2019 but couldn’t cement a regular place in the squad, opting instead to focus on his club career in England and later in Australia.

An Entry to Indian Football

In 2022, Ryan returned home to join Perth Glory in the A-League, where he scored four goals in 24 appearances. But a year later, his career and life took a more personal turn.

He signed with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, marking his first move to his mother’s homeland. Playing alongside Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, Ryan quickly became a key figure in the squad, admired for his tireless energy and experience on the wings.

His time in India proved transformative. What began as a professional stint soon became something deeper, a reconnection with his roots. The warmth of the fans, the club culture, and the sense of belonging drew him closer to the idea of representing India on the international stage.

By 2025, that idea became reality. Ryan officially obtained Indian citizenship and is now awaiting final NOC clearance from Australia, the last step before he can wear the Blue Tigers’ jersey.

In a journey that has spanned three continents and two passports, Ryan Williams now stands on the brink of following in his maternal grandfather’s footsteps, nearly 65 years after he represented Bombay in the Santosh Trophy.