All you need to know about the 2026 AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup

Indian women's football team is set to compete in the 2026 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in Suzhou, China, from May 1 to 17.

This will be the third continental tournament of the year for India, following the senior and U20 Women’s Asian Cups in the last two months.

The youngest batch of the Blue Tigresses will now take centre stage, paired up against the powerhouse Japan, Australia, and Lebanon in Group B.

India will be competing at this level after 21 years and will aim to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time under the guidance of Italian coach Pamela Conti.

There will be 12 teams in the competition, divided equally into 3 groups, with the top two teams from each group, alongside the best two third-place teams, will qualify for the knockouts.

The tournament also serves as a joint qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, with all four semifinalists securing direct qualification.

India will begin its campaign against four-time champions Japan on May 2nd, followed by the games against Australia (5th May) and Lebanon (8th May).

India's squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Abhista Basnett, Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

India's schedule at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026

May 2: Australia vs India - 5:00 PM IST

May 5: India vs Japan - 5:00 PM IST

May 8: India vs Lebanon - 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch?

All the matches from the 2026 AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup will be live telecast on the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel.