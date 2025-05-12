ISL Transfers: Alaaeddine Ajaraie extends stay at NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC are delighted to announce that Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Boot and the Golden Ball winner, will stay with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Ajaraie joined NorthEast United FC at the start of the 2024-25 campaign on a contract that included an option for a second year, contingent upon meeting specific performance criteria. Following a stellar debut season in Indian football, the Moroccan forward fulfilled those requirements, automatically activating the contract extension. Ajaraie was also keen to continue his journey with the club and had expressed his desire to stay on and build on the momentum throughout the season.

Ajaraie, 32, enjoyed a phenomenal first season, registering an impressive 29 goals and 10 assists across 32 appearances in all competitions. He opened his NorthEast United account on his club debut — the Durand Cup clash against Border Security Force FC — and played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, including in the final, where he scored, assisted, and converted his penalty in the shootout to help NorthEast United FC to their first-ever silverware.

In the ISL, Ajaraie delivered a record-breaking campaign with 23 goals and seven assists in 25 matches, earning both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball. He capped off the season with his first hat-trick for the club during a dominant 6-0 win over Mohammedan SC in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Ajaraie expressed heartfelt gratitude to his teammates, the coaching staff, and the management. “I am happy here; NorthEast feels like home now. My teammates and the staff played a crucial role in my successful first season, and I am confident we can achieve even more together next season. I am eager to continue this journey and win significant titles with this fantastic club,” Ajaraie said.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Alaaeddine will continue with us. His impact, both on the field with his fantastic performances and off it with his exemplary character and support for his teammates, has been immense. He's a true role model for our young players, and we eagerly anticipate another successful season together,” NorthEast United FC’s head coach Juan Pedro Benali said.

“Alaaeddine has been one of the best players I have seen in Indian football. He has redefined excellence in Indian football with his performances. His humble attitude, commitment, and professionalism have made him a cornerstone of our squad. We are confident that he will continue to set new benchmarks in Indian football in the upcoming season,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, said.