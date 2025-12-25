Explained: AIFF's two proposals for ISL

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) three-member committee on Wednesday proposed a short-term proposal in order to organise the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season.

According to a report in The Times of India, the three-member committee met five ISL clubs including Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United (virtually) in the capital on Wednesday giving them 48 hours to revert with feedback.

The proposal includes dividing the 14 teams into East and West conferences with seven teams each playing double-leg matches, a total of 42 matches per conference.

Top four teams from each conference qualify for the championship round, where single matches will decide the champions.

The matches will be played at two centralized venues and bottom three teams from each confidence will compete in single-leg matches in the relegation battle.

Under the second proposal, teams, selected randomly, will play single leg matches accounting to six or seven home/away matches, making a total of 91 matches for 14 teams. The team winning the most points will be declared champions.

The proposals from AIFF did not include any budgetary framework or broadcast or media roadmap.

The AIFF committee will meet the club representatives on December 26 and is likely to address their queries. It is learnt, a final meeting with all stakeholders has been scheduled for December 29 in the national capital.