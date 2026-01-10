AIFF moves to operationalise ISL 2025–26, sets deadline for club confirmations

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally written to Indian Super League clubs seeking confirmation of participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season, outlining the proposed format, budget structure and immediate next steps required to operationalise the truncated campaign.

In a letter dated 10th January 2026 and signed by AIFF deputy general secretary M Satyanarayan, the federation thanked clubs for attending the January 6 meeting and for agreeing “in principle” to participate in the upcoming season, while reiterating that the league will be organised with the cooperation of all participating teams.

According to the letter, the 2025–26 ISL season has been proposed with a total budget of ₹24.26 crore, of which ₹9.77 crore will be contributed by AIFF, while each participating club will contribute ₹1 crore. The season is expected to feature 14 clubs, with the detailed proposal and an alternate plan attached as annexures to the communication.

AIFF also assured clubs that it has begun parallel efforts to ensure the league is conducted “in letter and spirit”, including coordination with local authorities at match venues to facilitate smooth organisation of home matches. The federation added that it is actively liaising with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to seek the necessary exemptions for the upcoming season, given the non-standard format.

As part of the immediate requirements, clubs have been asked to confirm their home venue details by 12 noon on January 12, a step AIFF said is essential to finalise fixtures, broadcast arrangements and commercial partnerships for the season.

The letter further stated that upon receiving confirmation from clubs and the prescribed deposit, AIFF will move ahead with several key actions. These include sharing a draft governance framework for the ISL, issuing draft requests for proposals (RFPs) to appoint broadcast and commercial rights partners, formally seeking AFC exemptions, initiating fixture planning and venue inspections, and beginning preparations for participation agreements between AIFF and the clubs.

A revised timeline detailing the next steps has been shared with clubs as an annexure, with AIFF expressing hope that stakeholders will work collectively “in the interest of the credibility of football in India”.

The letter comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding the structure and sustainability of the ISL following the conclusion of the 2024–25 season in April last year and a prolonged break in top-tier domestic football. AIFF has since proposed a single-leg home-and-away format to ensure the league resumes in February, while also signalling its intent to seek a one-season relaxation on relegation due to the truncated nature of the competition.