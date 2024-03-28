AIFF Woman employee alleges harassment against male employee

One of the woman staffers at the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) headquarters has lodged a verbal complaint of harassment against a male employee.

As reported by PTI, the employee has yet to press a formal charge in the matter.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF met on Tuesday to discuss the matter where she sought time before proceeding any further with her complaint.

"She made a verbal complaint and despite her not doing it in writing and not pressing charges, the ICC escalated the matter and the committee met to discuss the issue. She has sought time to decide on whether to press charges or not. At this point, we don't even know what is the nature of charges or harassment. The ICC will submit a report in a few days," an AIFF source told PTI.

In January, the AIFF constituted the Internal Complaints Committee under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

The AIFF has been plagued by controversies of late with accusations of corruption against its President Kalyan Chaubey.

Compounding its misery was the national men's team's shocking loss to an under-strength Afghanistan in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Guwahati.

There is growing unrest among the fans against head coach Igor Stimac and the string of poor performances of the team.

(With PTI Inputs)