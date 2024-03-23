AIFF to felicitate Sunil Chhetri on his 150th appearance for India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will facilitate Indian stalwart Sunil Chhetri, who will make his 150th appearance for the senior Indian men's team against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 in Guwahati on March 26.



Chhetri made his senior team debut on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. He was India’s scorer in the 1-1 draw.

Since then, he has made 149 appearances for India, scoring a whopping 93 goals.

Chhetri holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers.

Commenting on Chhetri’s achievement, AIFF resident Kalyan Chaubey said: “It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football.”

The acting secretary of the federation, M Satyanarayan said: “In many football fans’ eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian Men’s National Team, something that is not far from the truth. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker. The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future.”