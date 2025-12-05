AIFF Super Cup: East Bengal and FC Goa to clash in the final

East Bengal and FC Goa registered contrasting victories in the respective semi-finals to set up the 2025 AIFF Super Cup title clash against each other on Thursday.

East Bengal produced a performance of grit and ruthless efficiency to book their place in a third AIFF Super Cup final, defeating Punjab FC 3–1. It marks their second final of the season, following their narrow IFA Shield defeat to Mohun Bagan SG.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Mohamad Bashim Rashid before Daniel Ramirez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot. But Kevin Sibille scored at the stroke of half-time before captain Saul Crespo sealed the match in the 71st minute for Oscar Bruzon’s men.

The match began with both sides tense and cautious, feeling their way through a nervy opening. Punjab carved out the first big chance when Pramveer connected with a cross inside the tenth minute, only for his header to be skewed wide. Missing suspended defender Muhammed Uvais, Punjab looked slightly unsettled at the back, something East Bengal quickly exploited.

In the 12th minute, East Bengal struck from a cleverly worked short corner. Miguel Ferreira’s floated delivery was half-cleared, but it dropped perfectly for Mohamad Bashim Rashid just outside the box. Controlling the ball with an immaculate first touch, he fired a low, powerful shot that squirmed under goalkeeper Muheet Shabir’s glove. It was Rashid’s first goal for the club, and it lifted the Red and Golds into full control.

The goal jolted Punjab to life, and they pushed forward with greater intent. Their equaliser arrived in the 34th minute, courtesy of East Bengal’s own lapse. An innocuous aerial ball into the box led to a defensive error as Ricky Shabong’s header struck Bipin Singh’s arm inside the area, leaving the referee with little choice but to point to the spot. Daniel Ramirez stepped forward and dispatched the penalty with calm precision, sending East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill the wrong way. Punjab were level, and momentum briefly tilted.

But East Bengal refused to crumble. Instead, they doubled down on their set-piece threat. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ferreira delivered another sumptuous corner from the left, and this time Kevin Sibille soared above his marker to thump home a towering header. The celebrations were wild — wild enough for East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon to receive a second yellow card for over-enthusiasm.

The second half saw East Bengal grow increasingly authoritative. They should have extended their advantage in the 56th minute, when Bipin Singh darted down the left and unleashed a fierce shot that Shabir palmed away. Hiroshi Ibusuki arrived at the far post but couldn’t steer his header on target.

Punjab, meanwhile, tried to find inroads through Suhail and Ramirez but struggled to beat East Bengal’s disciplined defensive block.

The killer blow arrived in the 71st minute, through a moment of brilliance from Ferreira. Making his way past multiple Punjab defenders inside the area, he squared the ball for captain Saul Crespo, who guided a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner. At 3–1, Punjab’s hopes evaporated.

East Bengal nearly added a fourth when Ferreira outfoxed Punjab defenders again before sending his effort inches wide. Punjab’s last chance came late on when Ramirez released Bede Amarachi Osuji, but the Nigerian’s shot was straight into Gill’s gloves.

At the final whistle, the Red and Golds embraced one another, knowing they had earned their place in yet another final.

FC Goa downs Mumbai City FC

Later in the day, FC Goa entered their third AIFF Super Cup final after overcoming Mumbai City FC 2-1/

The defending champions were pushed to their limits, but two early first-half goals from Brison Fernandes (20’) and David Timor (23’) proved enough to set up a final showdown with East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC, who mounted a spirited second-half response and pulled one back through Brandon Fernandes, suffered a third straight semi-final exit in the competition.

The match began with remarkable drama even before kick-off as FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was sent off for a pre-match incident in the tunnel, Javier Siverio being brought in as a replacement in the starting XI, at the last minute. Goa did not lose their resolve despite having lost their leader.

Within 20 minutes, Manolo Márquez’s men were in front following some poor defending from Mumbai City’s Rubio. A cross from the left was not dealt with by the Spaniard, and the loose ball fell kindly to Brison Fernandes, who took his time before thundering a rising left-footed strike past Phurba Lachenpa. Fatorda erupted and Goa were ahead despite the early chaos.

Barely three minutes later, FC Goa doubled the advantage, and this time too, Mumbai City FC had only themselves to blame. David Timor, quiet until then, tried his luck from distance with a fierce left-footed drive from just outside the box. Although the shot came straight at Lachenpa, the goalkeeper horribly misjudged it, fumbling in awkward fashion and watching helplessly as the ball looped over him and into the net. Goa were now 2-0 up, fuelled by belief while Mumbai City looked shaken and sluggish.

The champions controlled possession for long stretches after the second goal, carving out more chances. Just before half-time, Timor almost curled in a spectacular free-kick, forcing Lachenpa into a sharp save. The goalkeeper then redeemed himself further by brilliantly denying Borja Herrera Gonzalez on the rebound.

But while Goa dominated, Mumbai were not without threat – Jorge Pereyra Díaz came agonisingly close when his strike cannoned off the crossbar, offering a reminder that the contest remained alive.

Mumbai City FC came out of the tunnel with renewed determination. Their intensity increased, and in the 52nd minute, they were handed a golden opportunity. Pereyra Díaz burst through the defence and was brought down by FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, leading to a penalty. Lallianzuala Chhangte stepped up but blasted his shot high over the bar. It was a moment that visibly rattled Mumbai and emboldened Goa.

Still, Mumbai refused to fade, and in the 59th minute, they reduced the margin. Pereyra Díaz released Brandon Fernandes, who, despite losing his footing, guided a superb effort into the bottom corner. The deficit was halved, and suddenly the match was alive with ferocity and urgency.

The final half-hour saw Mumbai City pile forward relentlessly. Chhangte tested Tiwari again, first with a long-range strike that was parried and then with a rebound he skied. Pereyra Díaz and Jorge Ortiz both carved out half-chances, only to find Tiwari in inspired form. Each save tightened Goa's grip on the game and frayed Mumbai’s nerves.

As the minutes dwindled, Mumbai City hurled bodies forward, but Goa’s disciplined and composed defensive line held firm and earned them a chance to defend their title on Sunday. The Gaurs, however, will be without the suspended Guarrotxena on Sunday.



