Super Cup may kick off before ISL 2025–26, says AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has confirmed that the Super Cup may be scheduled before the upcoming ISL season, possibly as early as mid-September, in what could be a critical move during a period of mounting uncertainty in Indian football.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Friday, June 13, Chaubey said, “We may schedule the Super Cup before the ISL season. We are anticipating it should be in the second or third week of September. Some teams need 6–8 weeks to complete preparation and bring back players. In our next meeting, we’ll announce the kickoff date.”

This decision comes amid operational suspensions and salary delays by several clubs. Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, and most recently Chennaiyin FC have paused first-team operations, citing legal and financial uncertainty.

The deadlock stems from the unresolved Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and FSDL. Due to an ongoing Supreme Court case over the AIFF’s draft constitution, the federation has been barred from signing new deals, leaving the future of the ISL season hanging in the balance.

FSDL had informed clubs that it cannot move forward with season plans under the current legal constraints.

The press conference was convened at a time when multiple clubs have raised concerns over the lack of clarity surrounding the 2025–26 football calendar.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the AIFF’s commercial partner, were also formally invited to the meeting.