Mumbai City reach AIFF Super Cup semi-finals; joins FC Goa, East Bengal, Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC edged past Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to book their place in the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025–26.

It was a night of heartbreak for the Blasters, as a late 88th-minute own goal by Freddy Lallawmawma and the costly red card of Sandeep Singh Soraisham saw them crash out of the competition.

The result saw the Islanders leapfrog the Blasters on head-to-head record after both sides finished Group D with six points each.

From the outset, the tension was palpable. Both teams knew the stakes – Kerala Blasters only needed a draw to progress, while Mumbai City FC required to win to advance. The Islanders started brightly, pressing high and forcing early turnovers.

Vikram Partap Singh and Jorge Pereyra Díaz looked lively, while Jorge Ortiz pulled the strings in midfield, dictating the tempo. But for all their energy, Mumbai City couldn’t break through Kerala Blasters’ compact defensive structure.

The Blasters, meanwhile, weathered the early storm and gradually found rhythm through Adrián Luna’s midfield orchestration. The Uruguayan nearly produced a moment of magic midway through the first half, sending a delightful pass for Tiago Alves, whose curling effort drifted inches wide of the far post. Soon after, Koldo Obieta forced Phurba Lachenpa into a low save with a sharp strike from the left flank.

At the other end, Ortiz almost put Mumbai ahead in the 24th minute with a thunderous long-range shot that Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Nora Fernandes managed to fingertip onto the crossbar.

The match’s turning point arrived at the stroke of half-time. Kerala Blasters defender Sandeep Singh Soraisham, already on a booking, cynically pulled back Vikram Partap Singh, and the referee showed no hesitation in furnishing a second yellow. David Català’s side, reduced to 10 men, faced an uphill task for the entire second half.

Despite their numerical advantage, Petr Kratky’s Mumbai side struggled to find rhythm in the second half. The Blasters’ back line held firm, frustrating the Islanders. Lachenpa was largely untested, while at the other end, Fernandes dealt confidently with aerial threats and set pieces.

But then came the cruel twist in the 88th minute. A seemingly harmless cross from Pereyra Díaz caused chaos in the Kerala box. Miscommunication between Muhammed Saheef and Freddy Lallawmawma led to a deflection that trickled past Nora and into the net. It was officially recorded as a Lallawmawma own goal, and with it, the Blasters’ Super Cup hopes vanished.

Despite a late push, the 10-man Blasters couldn’t recover. As the final whistle blew, Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City sealed a place in the semi-finals, where they will face FC Goa.

The semi-finals and final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will be played in Goa on December 4, and 7, respectively.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Knockout Round:

Semi-finals, December 4:

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

Final, December 7:

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2