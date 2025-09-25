Super Cup 2025-26: Kolkata derby key fixture as AIFF announce group stage schedule

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 is scheduled to begin on October 25, following the official draw conducted at the Football House in New Delhi on Thursday. Sixteen teams from the Indian Super League and the I-League were placed into four groups for the tournament.

Groupings for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

The group stage will comprise 24 matches, running from October 25 to November 6. Following this phase, the tournament will pause for the November FIFA International Window, during which India will host Bangladesh in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round on November 18. The top team from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with dates to be announced by the AIFF.

Key fixtures in the first round include Mohun Bagan SG versus Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC versus Real Kashmir FC, and FC Goa facing Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru FC will begin their campaign against Mohammedan Sporting Club, while Kerala Blasters FC open against Rajasthan United FC.

The full schedule of group-stage matches spans from October 25 to November 6, ensuring an exciting lineup of clashes for football fans across India.

Fixtures for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

October 25: East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FC

October 25: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC

October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi

October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

October 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC

October 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Real Kashmir FC

October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi

October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

October 31: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FC

October 31: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC

November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC

November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC

November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC

November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC

November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC