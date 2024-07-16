AIFF sought support of sports ministry for national team in four key areas

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has sought the help of the sports ministry in four key areas for the national teams, in a meeting held between the Sports Minister and the officials of AIFF on Monday.

The AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, along with Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan and AIFF Treasurer Mr. Kipa Ajay, met the Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and his team on Monday.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the government will try to provide all the necessary support within their policy.



The AIFF requested the Ministry of Sports for support in four particular areas.



Firstly, the AIFF wished to utilize all FIFA International Match Windows throughout the year for both men and women.

Secondly, they asked support for the head coach of both the senior men's and women's teams.

Thirdly, the AIFF asked for support in arranging and conducting preparatory camps for the 2026 Asian Games for men's and women's football teams.

Lastly, support for a specialized goalkeeper academy was put forth.



Dr. Mandaviya assured that the government will try to provide all the necessary support within their policy.



On July 14, Dr. Mandaviya inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar.

The AIFF President visited Jammu and Kashmir in April 2023. Currently, the AIFF and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council are involved in several projects for youth football in the union territory, which was appreciated by Dr. Mandaviya.



Jammu and Kashmir has rich potential for football development and the AIFF hopes its efforts will make value addition to it in the state where the game is hugely popular.



Mr. Satyanarayan said: “Yesterday, we had a good hour-long meeting with the honorable Sports Minister. He emphasised that football is a popular sport and has a huge role to play."

He further added, "Our President thanked him for the help he and the ministry are providing to Indian football. It was a fruitful meeting and we look forward to many such meetings in the future.”

