AIFF to send Chhetri-led team to Asiads, if Ministry gives permission

The apex body of Football in India, the All India Football Federation is adamant about sending a strong team to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China led by skipper Sunil Chhetri.

But this move will materialize only when AIFF will get the green light from the Sports Ministry for participation in the continental showpiece starting from September 23.

"The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if the team gets permission," PTI reported quoting a source privy to the development.

The national football team was barred from participating in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The team is currently ranked 18th in Asia and the as per the rule of the Sports Ministry, in team sports, only those who are in the top-eight ranking of Asia will get permission.

The national team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered the sub-100 club in FIFA ranking once again having won the SAFF championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

Before SAFF Championship, the team also won Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneshwar.

In fact, the AIFF has prepared a list of 50 under-23 players and forwarded it to the respective clubs. The idea, the sources said, is to raise another pool of under-23 players, who could be used for the AFC under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the King's Cup in Thailand.

(With PTI Inputs)