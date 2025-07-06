USD 50,000 reward announced for Indian Women’s Football Team after historic Asian Cup Qualification

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced a reward of USD 50,000 for the Senior Indian Women’s National Team following their stellar performance in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers held in Thailand.

The incentive comes in recognition of a flawless campaign that saw the Blue Tigresses top their group and secure a place in the continental tournament purely on merit—a first in the team’s history.

India’s qualification campaign was as emphatic as it was historic. The team won all four matches in Group B, starting with a record 13-0 victory over Mongolia, followed by a 4-0 win against Timor-Leste and a 5-0 triumph over Iraq. The crowning moment came in the final group match, a gritty 2-1 win over hosts Thailand—a higher-ranked and more experienced side. Midfield engine Sangita Basfore scored both goals in that must-win clash, sealing India’s ticket to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, to be held in March next year.

While the results appeared seamless on paper, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasized that this success was built on years of planning, structured development, and grassroots initiatives. “There were no shortcuts. This achievement is a reflection of sustained investment and long-term vision,” he noted.

Ahead of the qualifiers, the national team underwent a 53-day training camp, based in Bengaluru. The squad played several practice matches and took part in two FIFA Women’s International Friendlies against Uzbekistan, another team that qualified for the Asian Cup. The exposure and match fitness gained during the camp played a crucial role in India’s dominant showing in Thailand.

Eyes on Australia 2026

With qualification secured, the AIFF is already looking ahead to the main event in Australia. The Federation is committed to ensuring the best possible environment for the team’s preparation, including extended training camps and high-quality international friendlies.