AIFF postpones preparatory camp for AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers as clubs refuse to release players

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has postponed the preparatory camp for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers following a decision by clubs to withhold players from the preparatory camp that was supposed to commence almost a month before the qualifiers.

Originally slated to commence on August 12 in Bhubaneswar, the preparatory camp's start date has now been rescheduled to August 20. The change in schedule came in response to the ongoing commitments, including the Durand Cup, and feedback received from Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran, in a letter addressed to all clubs, outlined the reasons behind the postponement (quote via TOI): "With the ongoing Durand Cup, and based on the responses from ISL clubs due to pre-season, we have postponed the India under-23 camp to August 20 from August 12 at Bhubaneswar. The list of players remains the same."

The postponement is a setback for the Indian team's preparations ahead of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers. India is scheduled to face Maldives on September 6, followed by matches against host China on September 9 and UAE on September 12. The team's initial plan was to undergo training in Bhubaneswar starting August 12 and then travel to China on September 4 for the qualifiers.

In the wake of these challenges and the evolving scenario, the AIFF has decided to foster a constructive dialogue between the national team's head coach, Igor Stimac, and ISL coaches on Tuesday evening. This move is particularly significant as clubs will need to release players for the upcoming Asian Games (football event starting on September 19) and, subsequently, for the Asian Cup, where a minimum of a three-week preparatory camp is scheduled.

However, an impassioned plea by national team head coach Igor Stimac on social media platforms ignited varying responses from various ISL clubs and their coaches.

Stimac's message, posted on social media on August 5, highlighted the collective effort needed on building momentum and shaping a footballing culture in India.

However, his public appeal did not go well with many stakeholders, with some of them even questioning his steps even as the federation has taken steps to hold discussions between the clubs and the national team coach.

While the intent behind Stimac's call for solidarity is noble, clubs and coaches expressed their reservations about addressing such matters publicly. They argue that these concerns are best addressed through comprehensive and private dialogue, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of the challenges and potential solutions.

A head coach, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed that the post unintentionally depicted the clubs in a negative light. "We (clubs) had a prearranged meeting with the national team's head coach, a fact known to us prior to Igor Stimac's social media post. Addressing these matters through private conversations rather than online discourse would be more appropriate. Our intention is not to impede the progress of the national team; in fact, we actively contribute to its enhancement. Portraying us unfavorably is unjust."