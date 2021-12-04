AIFF: Kenkre FC is all set to join I-League as Chennai City FC gets barred

The AIFF Club Licensing Committee has taken a strong decision to bar Chennai City FC (the "Club") for failing to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations for the forthcoming Hero I-League 2021-22. AIFF gave Chennai additional opportunity after getting assurances from the Club including a detailed conference call.

With the Hero I-League scheduled to commence later this month, the Committee stated that they weren't in any position to give any more opportunities to the Club, and henceforth, has unanimously decided to not grant the Exemption sought by the Club, after having failed to obtain the ICLS Premier 2 Licence of 2021-22 season. As a result of not receiving the Licence or the Exemption, the Club is thus barred from participating in the Hero I-League 2021-22.

Apparently, Chennai City FC is also serving a FIFA transfer ban which doesn't allow them to sign players.

In accordance with the powers vested, Kenkre FC's name was proposed by the AIFF League Committee as a replacement for Chennai City FC in the Hero I-League 2021-22. AIFF Emergency Committee has already approved this decision. Kenkre FC, who had earlier finished second in the Hero I-League Qualifiers back in October 2021 in Bengaluru, will be playing in the Hero I-League 2021-22.

The Hero I-League will commence as scheduled, in Kolkata from December 26, 2021, and AIFF will officially announce the fixture soon.









