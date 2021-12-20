AIFF: Jorge Ortiz, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist guilty of 'serious misconduct'

FC Goa player Jorge Ortiz has been suspended for two matches and has been fined INR 50,000 by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee. Ortiz was found guilty of 'committing serious misconduct' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in FC Goa's 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) game against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, 11th December.

The player in his defence apologized and stated 'there was no harm intended' towards Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam, in his written reply to the Committee. The AIFF body called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Sunday, 19th December.



Jorge Ortiz has already served his automatic one-match suspension as a result of his red card offence. The Spaniard will not be in the FC Goa squad for the match against Odisha FC on Friday, 24th December. He will be eligible for selection next against ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday, 29th December.



ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez who received a red card during their match against Chennaiyin FC has also been fined by the Disciplinary Committee to the tune of INR 40,000. Charged with a similar offence and called upon for a hearing, Martinez has been given a 'stern warning' for his actions. No additional match suspensions were imposed by the Committee.

