AIFF implements stricter Code of Conduct for upcoming season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in response to a recent FIFA circular, the AIFF’s Refereeing Department will implement a stricter “Code of Conduct – Participant Behaviour” across all major tournaments in the upcoming season. This initiative aims to cultivate a professional, respectful, and fair environment for players, coaches, officials, and fans.

The new code outlines expected behavior both on and off the field. Players are required to maintain discipline, respect referees’ decisions, and avoid dissent. Competitions such as the Durand Cup, I-League, I-League 2, Super Cup, and Indian Super League (ISL) will all adhere to these stricter guidelines. The enforcement aims to curb unruly behavior and foster a more disciplined atmosphere throughout the season.

The AIFF's decision comes amid rising concerns about player misconduct, on-field brawls, and unruly fan behavior. Such incidents not only tarnish the sport's image but also create a hostile environment. The stricter code of conduct promotes sportsmanship and respect by curbing dissent and enhancing fair play and player safety through consistent enforcement.

July 4, 2024

Key regulations include a defined role for team captains, who act as the sole bridge between the team and the referee. Only captains can respectfully approach the referee for clarification on calls, while other players risk a caution for dissent. This prevents the intimidating practice of players swarming the referee and maintains game flow.



In the technical area, only authorized senior staff members can request explanations from the fourth official, while players doing so will be penalized for dissent. Additionally, to maintain order and prevent distractions, only one technical staff member can stand and coach players during the game, with others like doctors or physiotherapists standing only when attending to player health and safety.

Persistent challenges to match officials’ decisions, whether verbal or physical, will result in cautions or dismissals, ensuring a fair and respectful playing environment. The AIFF's new code aims to create a more respectful and disciplined environment for all participants in Indian football.