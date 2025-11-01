Football: AIFF hands Inter Kashi I-League trophy 8 months after league ends

Eight months after the 2024-25 I-League came to a controversial conclusion, Inter Kashi were finally awarded the champions trophy on Saturday.

This development comes months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Inter Kashi's appeal and crowned them the rightful 2024-25 I-League champions back.

The CAS crowned Inter Kashi the champions on 18 July, but All India Football Federation had handed the champions trophy to Churchill Brothers on the same day.

8 months after the completion of the league and the legal battle that followed with Churchill Brothers, the AIFF finally handed over Inter Kashi the trophy





The national federation had later contended that the directive from CAS came after they crowned Churchill Brothers the champions on a Sunday, when their secretariat remains closed.











