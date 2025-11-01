Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Football: AIFF hands Inter Kashi I-League trophy 8 months after league ends
This development comes months after CAS crowned Inter Kashi the champions of 2024-25 I-League.
Eight months after the 2024-25 I-League came to a controversial conclusion, Inter Kashi were finally awarded the champions trophy on Saturday.
This development comes months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Inter Kashi's appeal and crowned them the rightful 2024-25 I-League champions back.
The CAS crowned Inter Kashi the champions on 18 July, but All India Football Federation had handed the champions trophy to Churchill Brothers on the same day.
The national federation had later contended that the directive from CAS came after they crowned Churchill Brothers the champions on a Sunday, when their secretariat remains closed.
