AIFF hails PM Modi's announcement to build modern football stadium in Ladakh

The All India Football Federation on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to build a "modern football stadium" in Ladakh, saying that the initiative will help in the development of local talent in the Union Territory.

During his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi said that Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and Astro Turf Football Stadium. "This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have a synthetic track with eight lanes. Apart from this, there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA," the PM said.

The AIFF, on it part, thanked the PM and said it will be looking forward to utilise the facilities for scouting talent and even for national team training in future. "The new football stadium in Ladakh can play a vital role in helping the development of local talent which in turn will benefit Indian Football," AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav said.

"The AIFF scouting team looks forward to engaging, and utilising the facilities for scouting, and even National Team training in the future. "The AIFF remains grateful to the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and honourable Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur for all the support."



The stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh with a capacity for 30,000 spectators.