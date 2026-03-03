AIFF enforces stadium ban on Mohun Bagan after fresh fan misconduct

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has imposed a full stadium closure on Mohun Bagan Super Giant for their upcoming home fixture against Odisha FC on March 6, 2026, following a repeat offence of spectator misconduct.



The sanction stems from incidents during Match No. 1 of the ISL 2025-26 season between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC on February 14 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, where multiple instances of pyrotechnics were reported from the home stands.

The development follows an earlier decision dated June 3, 2025, when the club was handed a stadium closure penalty for repeated spectator misconduct during the 2024-25 season, particularly in a match against Bengaluru FC on April 12, 2025. In that fixture, fireworks were reportedly launched into the away section, with one projectile striking the Bengaluru FC club owner and others causing injuries among travelling supporters.

Probation revoked after fresh violation

Although the original sanction was suspended for a one-year probationary period under Article 35 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, the latest incident triggered automatic revocation of the suspension. After reviewing written and oral submissions from the club, the Committee ruled that Mohun Bagan had breached Article 67 of the Code along with relevant ISL 2025-26 League Rules.

As a result, the March 6 home match will be played behind closed doors in compliance with Article 19 of the Code.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan stated that the club retains the right to appeal under Article 117 of the Disciplinary Code but must follow prescribed procedures. He emphasised that while fans are key stakeholders, ensuring safety and security within stadiums remains paramount.