AIFF development committee urges states to organise at least four tournaments a year

The Development Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Wednesday, said that each member state of the federation should organise a minimum of four tournaments in a year to ensure optimum utilisation of the funds.



"The committee recommended that each state will have to organise a minimum of four events in the year for the utilisation of funds provided by the AIFF. These four events should include at least one tournament each for junior boys and girls," a release issued by the federation stated.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Development Committee, chaired by Avijit Paul, in the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting was attended by AIFF's acting secretary general M Satyanarayan and committee members Cliff Nongrum, Takum Kipa and Sonam T. Ethenpa.

"Ever since the development committee was formed, the states and the AIFF have been working hand in hand for the development of the game across the country. With the help of AIFF, the states have succeeded in increasing the activities of the game throughout the year. We hope to continue in the same vein this time, too," Paul said in the release.

Use of CMS mandatory: Paul

The committee also made the Competition Management System (CMS) mandatory for all tournaments.

It was also discussed in the meeting that a new set of rules will be made for the smooth utilisation of developmental funds and the rules will be submitted to the Executive Committee for its approval.

Satyanarayan said, “States are the backbone of Indian Football. The policy of providing the states with the necessary support from the AIFF has made a considerable impact while taking the game forward. We will continue to work together for the progress of football in every corner of India.”