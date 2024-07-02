AIFF confirms relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from I League

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday confirmed the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from the I-League after the two Manipur clubs finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season.

The AIFF ignored the earlier request made by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to exempt the two Imphal-based clubs from relegation, citing ethnic conflict in the state that began on May 3, 2023.

"The All India Football Federation has decided to impose relegation in the I-League 2023-24 as per the rules and regulations," the AIFF said in a release.

"In the 13-team competition, NEROCA FC with 14 points, and TRAU FC with 13 points finished as the two bottom teams and have been relegated. Mohammedan Sporting Club with 52 points emerged champions."



In May, the I-League Committee recommended the relegation of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC from the I-League as per their results.



The two clubs had requested to shift their respective away matches against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue. Later, they refused to travel to Aizawl to play their away matches in April, leading to the AIFF canceling the two games.

