AIFF condoles the demise of former Olympian Ahmed Hussain

The All India Football Federation condoles the demise of former Blue Tigers centre-back Mr. Ahmed Hussain, who passed away today (Friday, April 16, 2021).

Ahmed Hussain made his debut against Bulgaria on December 7, 1956, and went on to make 11 appearances for India. He had represented the National Team in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where India finished fourth, and followed that up with a 4th-placed finish in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.



Mr. Praful Patel, President, AIFF, in his condolence message said: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ahmed Hussain is no more. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary, Mr. Kushal Das said: "Mr. Ahmed Hussain was a very talented defender who played with repute at the International and the domestic level. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."



On the domestic front, Mr. Hussain had represented both Hyderabad and Bengal in the Santosh Trophy, and won it on four occasions.



He had also played for Mohammedan Sporting in club football, and created history when his side became the first Indian team to win the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka, in 1960. Mr. Hussain had also won the Rovers Cup with Mohammedan Sporting in 1959.

Mr N A Haris, KSFA President said, 'We have lost another gem. Apart from his display in the 1956 Olympics when India finished fourth, Hussein Saab has contributed immensely as a coach with SAI in Bangalore . We pray for his soul' He passed away this morning in Bengaluru, another sad victim of Covid.





