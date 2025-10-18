AIFF floats commercial rights tender for Indian Football, SC Delhi replaces Hyderabad FC

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the commercial rights of Indian football, marking a major shift in the sport’s governance and revenue structure.

The upcoming 15-year agreement, commencing in December 2025, will succeed the current Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which expires on December 8, 2025.

The move follows a Supreme Court directive from September 2025, which required AIFF to initiate a transparent and competitive bidding process to secure a financially stable commercial partner.

The tender process is being managed by KPMG, with bids scheduled to open on November 5, 2025.

Exclusive rights and Financial clauses

According to the RFP, the selected entity will hold exclusive rights to monetise all AIFF commercial properties within and outside India.

This includes sponsorship, broadcasting, digital media, merchandising, and data-related assets across competitions such as the Indian Super League (ISL).

The partner will be required to pay AIFF a minimum annual guaranteed sum of ₹37.5 crore or 5% of gross revenue, whichever is higher, starting December 2025. Late payments will attract 12% annual interest.

The agreement, valid for 15 seasons (2025–26 to 2039–40), also introduces promotion and relegation from the 2025–26 season, supported by a parachute payment structure for relegated clubs.

Additionally, the RFP mandates that 2.5% of gross revenue in the first five years—and 5% thereafter—be invested in grassroots and youth development programmes, reinforcing AIFF’s focus on long-term football sustainability.

Jindal Group enters Delhi-NCR football with Sporting Club Delhi

Jindal Football Private Limited, under the BC Jindal Group, has announced the launch of Sporting Club Delhi, marking its entry into the national football ecosystem. The new club will make its debut in the upcoming Super Cup later this month.

Promoter Bhavesh Jindal described the launch as “a new chapter for football in Delhi NCR and India,” emphasizing the club’s philosophy of inclusivity, ambition, and revival. Sporting Club Delhi aims to invest in youth development, community engagement, and infrastructure, while building a strong platform for emerging Indian footballers and engaging the next generation of fans.