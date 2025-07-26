AIFF confirms Guardiola and Xavi did not apply for Indian men's football team Coach job

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has narrowed down its search for the next head coach of the Indian men’s football team, shortlisting three candidates from a pool of over 170 applicants. The final appointment will now be made by the Executive Committee, which holds the authority to either finalise the appointment or request a broader list of names.

In a detailed statement, the AIFF confirmed that the Technical Committee, chaired by former India international I. M. Vijayan met recently to deliberate on the candidates. Ten applicants were initially selected for in-depth evaluation, from which three were shortlisted for the top job.

A key focus of the selection process, according to the committee, was to find a coach with an in-depth understanding of Indian and Asian football. This emphasis stems from the national team’s need for a leader who can deliver immediate results while also aligning with the country’s footballing ecosystem and future ambitions.

“Given the immediate needs of the national team, it is advisable to recommend three coaches from the shortlisted pool for final consideration,” said Vijayan. “Other prominent applicants, many of whom are highly qualified international coaches, will be taken into account for long-term strategic roles in the future.”

Subrata Paul, Director of National Teams, added, “We are committed to appointing a coach who not only brings technical expertise but also understands the unique style, culture, and dynamics of Indian and Asian football. Our focus is on a result-oriented professional who can maximise performance within available resources.”

However, the AIFF also addressed a curious development: the receipt of an email supposedly containing applications from Spanish football icons Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernández. The federation clarified that these applications were not authentic and were determined to be fake.

The Technical Committee reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and growth in Indian football, noting that every decision is being taken with the long-term development of the national team in mind.

The final selection comes at a crucial time, with the Indian team facing key fixtures in the near future. The new head coach is expected to be announced once the Executive Committee completes its review.