AIFF vs Rahul Mehra: A timeline of the case that changed Indian Football

In 2010, advocate Rahul Mehra filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) elections and alleging that the body was flouting India’s National Sports Code.

What started as a fight for governance reforms has since grown into a landmark case that has shaped how Indian football is run, from the drafting of a new AIFF constitution to FIFA suspending India in 2022 over “third-party interference.”

On September 2, 2025, the Supreme Court delivered one of its most consequential orders in the case.

It directed AIFF to issue an open tender for a new commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL), with the process overseen by former judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao.

At the same time, the Court ensured that the 2025–26 season will start on schedule, beginning with the Super Cup, and noted that the draft AIFF constitution broadly aligns with the newly introduced National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Importantly, the Court declined to order early elections, a move that helped India avoid another potential FIFA suspension.

Timeline of the case

• 2010: Advocate Rahul Mehra files a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging AIFF’s election process and alleging non-compliance with the National Sports Code.

• 2012–2016: The Delhi High Court identifies violations by AIFF, including tenure limits and lack of representation, during Praful Patel’s repeated terms as president.

• October 2017: The Delhi HC declares AIFF elections invalid and directs fresh polls along with governance reforms.

• November 2017: The Supreme Court stays the HC’s order, instructing AIFF to draft a new constitution aligned with the Sports Code.

• 2019: India is awarded hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

• May 2022: The Supreme Court removes Praful Patel’s executive committee and appoints a Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by Justice Anil R. Dave, S.Y. Quraishi, and Baichung Bhutia to run AIFF and draft a new constitution.

• August 16, 2022: FIFA suspends AIFF for “third-party interference” after the CoA takes charge, resulting in the loss of hosting rights for the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

• August 22, 2022: The Supreme Court dissolves the CoA and restores day-to-day management of AIFF to its administration, enabling elections to proceed.

• August 26–27, 2022: FIFA lifts the suspension, reinstating AIFF as a member and restoring the U-17 Women’s World Cup hosting.

• September 2, 2022: Kalyan Chaubey is elected AIFF president, marking the return of elected leadership.

• February–April 2025: The Supreme Court bars AIFF from renewing or signing any new commercial deals, specifically including its Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with FSDL.

• April 30, 2025: The Supreme Court reserves judgment on the AIFF constitution.

• July 23–August 2025: Parliament introduces the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, laying the framework for governance reforms.

• August 2025: The Supreme Court directs AIFF and FSDL to negotiate interim arrangements and confirms that the 2025–26 season will begin with the Super Cup.

• September 2, 2025: The Supreme Court issues detailed directions:

• AIFF must issue an open tender for its ISL commercial partner.

• Justice L. Nageswara Rao is appointed to oversee the tender process.

• FSDL waives its first-negotiation rights and issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

• The 2025–26 domestic season will begin on time, starting with the Super Cup.

• The draft AIFF constitution is broadly aligned with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, with autonomy concerns under further review.

• The Court declines to order early elections, helping avoid a repeat of FIFA suspension.