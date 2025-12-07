AIFF receives single bid from Capri Sports for Indian Women’s League commercial rights

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has received only one bid in its tender process to monetise the commercial rights of the first and second divisions of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) for a five-year cycle.

Capri Sports, the sports vertical of Capri Global, submitted the lone proposal, according to a report from the Times of India.

The submission comes shortly after the federation’s unsuccessful tender for the men’s Indian Super League (ISL). AIFF’s three-member bid evaluation committee will now review Capri Sports’ documents, with an announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

Capri Sports has steadily expanded its footprint across Indian and international sport. The company owns UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, Rajasthan Warriors in Ultimate Kho Kho, and Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League.

As per the AIFF’s tender requirements, bidders were required to hold a net worth of at least Rs 30 crore at the end of the 2024-25 financial year. The selected partner must pay an annual governance and development fee of Rs 3 crore to the federation.

The upcoming IWL season will follow a two-phase format. The opening phase will be played centrally in Bengal from December 20, 2025 to January 6, 2026. The league will then pause to accommodate national team preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup. The second phase is scheduled to begin on April 20.