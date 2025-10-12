AIFF adopts Supreme Court-approved Constitution, keeps two clauses pending for clarification

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday adopted its Supreme Court-approved constitution during a Special General Body Meeting, leaving out two contentious clauses that remain pending for clarification from the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court had, on September 19, cleared the AIFF’s draft constitution prepared by former judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao with certain modifications and directed the federation to adopt it within four weeks.

However, clauses 23.3 and 25.3(c), relating to amendments requiring Supreme Court approval and the restriction on holding dual posts in the AIFF and state units, were withheld following objections raised by FIFA.

Clarification awaited from Supreme Court

A bench of the Supreme Court has agreed to issue clarification after discussions with Justice Rao, who is expected to submit a report early this week.

The AIFF, in the meantime, adopted the rest of the constitution without the two clauses. “The Constitution was adopted without the two clauses pending directions from the Supreme Court,” an AIFF official confirmed.

If clause 25.3(c) is enforced, several members of the AIFF Executive Committee, many of whom also hold positions in their respective state associations, would be required to relinquish one of their posts. The federation currently has 16 elected officials and six co-opted former players with voting rights.

The revised constitution introduces several reforms, including a 12-year lifetime limit for office-bearers (two consecutive four-year terms), a 14-member Executive Committee with gender representation, and a no-confidence mechanism for removing officials.

It also mandates that India’s top-tier football league be owned and operated solely by the AIFF, ending private ownership structures.

The new governance model also paves the way for a promotion and relegation system in domestic football, aligning Indian football administration more closely with international standards.