AFC moves to reform U17 and U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers to strengthen Youth competitions

The Asian Football Confederation has taken a major step towards overhauling its youth competition structure after its Competitions Committee recommended wide-ranging reforms to the AFC U17 and U20 Asian Cup qualifying formats.

The proposals were finalised at the committee’s fifth meeting, held in Saudi Arabia, and are aligned with the AFC’s broader Vision and Mission to raise competitive standards across Asia.



Chaired by Dr Tran Quoc Tuan, the committee said the reforms are designed to optimise the competition calendar, improve preparation for Participating Member Associations, and promote stronger alignment among the AFC’s five Regional Associations. The meeting also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, with finalists China PR and Japan set to contest the title in Jeddah.

New qualification pathways for U17 and U20 tournaments

For the AFC U17 Asian Cup, the committee approved a shift to region-led qualifying competitions from the 2028 cycle onwards. Under the new model, each Regional Association will conduct its own qualifiers, with a transparent slot allocation system introduced for the 16-team Finals. Slots will be divided equally between East and West regions, with allocations based on historical performance. The Finals host will qualify automatically within its zone, with no additional automatic berths granted.

Significant changes were also approved for the AFC U20 Asian Cup. From 2027, qualifiers will follow a two-phase system featuring promotion and relegation. A Qualification Phase will include 32 teams competing for Finals spots, while a Development Phase will provide emerging teams with structured competition and a pathway to promotion. The aim is to ensure more balanced and meaningful matches while addressing varying development levels across Asia.

In addition, the committee approved updated competition regulations for the AFC Champions League Elite, AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League for the 2026/27 season, along with the AFC Stadium Regulations (Edition 2026). All proposed changes remain subject to ratification by the AFC Executive Committee before implementation.