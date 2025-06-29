Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: India leads 1-0 against Timor Leste - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from India's second match at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand.
AFC Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers Live: Indian Women's Football Team will take on Timor Leste in their second match of the 2025 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Sunday.
India had a brilliant start to the campaign, registering their biggest ever win at the continental competition against Mongolia, snatching a massive 13-0 win last week.
The team will now aim to return back in the same form today after having a good six-day rest before this crucial encounter against Timor Leste.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2025 9:37 AM GMT
33' A solid counter-attacking run for Soumya from the right flank
Soumya found a space on the right flank and made a counter-attacking run, but she could not find a minus-pass to Pyari and run through because of constant pressure from Timor Leste's right wing back.
India 1-0 Timor Leste
- 29 Jun 2025 9:30 AM GMT
25' India isn't able to find spaces in a solid Timor Leste backline
Indian midfield is trying to build up an attack, especially from the right flank, using the help of clever snad speedy runs from Manisha Kalyan.
However, the ASEAN team isn't allowing any Indian attacker to enter their penalty box, having two solid defensive lines of 4-player.
India 1-0 Timor Leste
- 29 Jun 2025 9:17 AM GMT
13' A brilliant goal from Manisha Kalyan in the top left corner
Manisha Kalyan breaks the deadlock with a brilliant run from the right flank and converted it into a goal from a curling shot on the top left corner from a narrow angle, not giving any chance to the goalkeeper.
India 1-0 Timor Leste
- 29 Jun 2025 9:13 AM GMT
10' India is dominating the field, but Timor is showcasing a solid defensive display
The whole gameplay is going on in Timor-Leste's half
India 0-0 Timor Leste
- 29 Jun 2025 9:06 AM GMT
4' A big chance for Pyari Xaxa goes begging
Pyari Xaxa made a crucial run from the centre and got a good chance in a one vs two situation, but then her shot was not off the target and India lost a big chance of scoring.
India 0-0 Timor Leste
- 29 Jun 2025 8:55 AM GMT
It will be the first meeting between the two nations
H2H Record: India 0-0 Timor Leste
Timor-Leste will be playing their third consecutive match of the tournament and have just 1 point from a draw with Iraq.
Meanwhile, India is currently leading the pool stage with 3 points after having a massive 13-0 win over Mongolia.
- 29 Jun 2025 8:30 AM GMT
Here is the starting lineup for the Indian team in this crucial encounter
The star Indian wingers Anju Tamang and Manisha Kalyan made their way to the Indian team for the second match of the competition.
Meanwhile, Sangita Basfore will lead the side for this match, where the last match heroes Pyarai Xaxa and Soumya Gugoloth are getting their second consecutive start.