AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: India leads 1-0 against Timor Leste - Blog, Scores, Updates

AFC Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers Live: Indian Women's Football Team will take on Timor Leste in their second match of the 2025 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Sunday.

India had a brilliant start to the campaign, registering their biggest ever win at the continental competition against Mongolia, snatching a massive 13-0 win last week.

The team will now aim to return back in the same form today after having a good six-day rest before this crucial encounter against Timor Leste.

Catch all the live updates here: