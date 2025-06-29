Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: India leads 1-0 against Timor Leste - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from India's second match at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand.

Indian Womens football, Pyari Xaxa
X

India Women is taking on Timor Leste in the second match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers 2025. (Photo Credits: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 Jun 2025 9:37 AM GMT

AFC Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers Live: Indian Women's Football Team will take on Timor Leste in their second match of the 2025 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Sunday.

India had a brilliant start to the campaign, registering their biggest ever win at the continental competition against Mongolia, snatching a massive 13-0 win last week.

The team will now aim to return back in the same form today after having a good six-day rest before this crucial encounter against Timor Leste.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-06-29 08:15:20
Women's FootballWomen's Asia CupFootball
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick