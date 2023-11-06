Football
AFC Women's Club C'ship 2023: Gokulam Kerala suffers 0-8 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds - Highlights
Catch the highlights of Gokulam Kerala's 0-8 defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2023 Group A match.
Gokulam Kerala FC got off to a nightmarish start to its AFC Women's Club Championship 2023 campaign as it suffered a 0-8 defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds in the opening Group A match on Monday.
- 6 Nov 2023 11:30 AM GMT
That's all from the match, thank you for joining us!
Gokulam Kerala never looked comfortable against Urawa Red Diamonds from the very onset of the match. The Indian side hardly troubled the Japanese side, that poured in eight goals - four of them came in the last ten minutes - against Gokulam Kerala's nil to mark a terrific start to its campaign at the AFC Women's Club Championship 2023 in Chonburi, Thailand.
- 6 Nov 2023 11:22 AM GMT
Full-time
Urawa Red Diamonds defeats Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the opening Group A match of the AFC Club Women's Championships.
- 6 Nov 2023 11:20 AM GMT
93' Goal! Urawa extends the lead to 8-0
Yet another goal! Urawa Red Diamonds dominate the midfield and build an attack through the right flank. The Gokulam Kerala defence looks absent. Substitute Takahashi scores the goal just by placing her head on the low cross offered to her from the right.
Urawa scores its 8th goal.
Gokulam Kerala 0-8 Urawa Red Red Diamonds
- 6 Nov 2023 11:17 AM GMT
90' Four minutes added
Four minutes have been added to the regulation time.
- 6 Nov 2023 11:15 AM GMT
87' Goal! Urawa Red Diamonds leads 7-0
Gokulam Kerala concedes the seventh goal in the match as Urawa Red Diamonds' Kiko Seike finds the bottom left corner. Beatrice dives to her left but has no chance.
Gokulam Kerala 0-7 Urawa Red Diamonds
- 6 Nov 2023 11:11 AM GMT
83' Goal! Urawa leads 6-0
Another brilliant link-up play by Urawa. The Urawa players play a few passes between themselves before Nishio finishes near the post after getting a pass from Ando by pushing the ball into the Gokulam Kerala net.
Gokulam Kerala 0-6 Urawa Red Diamonds
- 6 Nov 2023 11:09 AM GMT
82' Goal! Urawa makes it 5-0
Brilliant link-up play by Urawa players, and they get their fifth goal from a close range as Ito Miki beat the goalkeeper Beatrice.
Gokulam Kerala 0-5 Urawa Red Diamonds
- 6 Nov 2023 11:07 AM GMT
77' Off-side
Suzuki is flagged offside by the assistant referee as she tries to create a chance for Kotone.
Gokulam Kerala 0-4 Urawa Red Diamonds
- 6 Nov 2023 11:01 AM GMT
74' Corner for Urawa
Beatrice punches the ball away as Tsunoda takes the corner kick, but the ball is out of Beatrice's grasp. Mizutani goes for a shot; it is off the target.
- 6 Nov 2023 11:00 AM GMT
71' Double substitution by Urawa
Nishio and Kawai replace Kurishima and Takahashi for Urawa Red Diamonds.